Shots fired in car chase in southeast Colorado Springs

By Lauren Watson
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 7:16 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are working to identify the people involved in a Friday night shooting in the area of Fountain Boulevard and Chelton Road.

According to an online blotter entry, police received multiple 911 calls just after 8:30 p.m. reporting vehicles chasing each other and the people inside those vehicles shooting at the other vehicle.

Police also said someone uninvolved in the chase had their vehicle struck by gunfire. No injuries have been reported.

