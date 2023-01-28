Prosecutor: 2-year-old who died allegedly exposed to drugs

A mother has been charged with reckless endangerment of a child in connection with the death of...
A mother has been charged with reckless endangerment of a child in connection with the death of her 2-year-old daughter.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 9:10 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEABODY, Mass. (AP) — A mother has been charged with reckless endangerment of a child in connection with the death of her 2-year-old daughter, who allegedly was exposed to illegal drugs while the two were living in a car, a Massachusetts prosecutor said.

The woman, 28, was ordered held without bail following her arraignment Friday in Peabody District Court. She pleaded not guilty to the charge, as well as to a charge of permitting substantial injuries to a child.

Essex County Assistant District Attorney Kate MacDougall told a judge that the woman allegedly contacted a friend after her daughter appeared unresponsive in their car in Peabody on Jan. 18. The friend encouraged her to take the child to a hospital, and then called police to alert them. Police escorted the woman and her daughter into the emergency room. Efforts to revive the child were unsuccessful.

MacDougall said police found evidence of illegal drugs in the car.

The woman is scheduled for a hearing on Feb. 3. A message seeking comment was left for her lawyer Saturday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters were on scene of what they said was a large debris pile on fire near Evergreen...
Large fire in Colorado Springs on Friday at a homeless camp, suspects sought
Dalton Bridges accused of sexual assault and kidnapping
New details emerge in arrest of El Paso County Deputy
Attempted robbery suspect
WANTED: Attempted robbery suspect caught on camera in Colorado Springs
Tyre Nichols died three days after a confrontations with officers in Memphis on Jan. 7,...
‘Deeply saddened and disgusted,’ police chiefs in Colorado respond to the death of Tyre Nichols
Rachel Jones on the day she became the first female member of The 1,000 Club -- and revealed...
OH BABY: Pregnant Colorado Springs woman becomes 1st-ever female to climb 1,000 Inclines in a year

Latest News

The largest employer in Pueblo and the largest health system in the state of Colorado are now...
WATCH - UCHealth and Parkview move closer to merger
Of the seven people who were shot, four were standing outside. The three who were killed were...
Police say 3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting
Police responded to a shots fired call at a trailer park in southeast Colorado Springs early...
1 injured after shots fired at vehicle in southeast Colorado Springs early Saturday morning
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup...
Shiffrin wins slalom, moves within 1 win of World Cup record