Homeless fire leads to thousands in damages

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A large fire broke out in Colorado Springs early Friday morning near the Evergreen Cemetery. Colorado Springs Police said it caused about $5,000 worth of property damage and that they are investigating it as arson, linking it to a propane stove located in a homeless camp.

With temperatures dropping into single digits in the coming days, firefighters 11News spoke with said they do see an uptick in fires during colder temperatures and that they are preparing for the upcoming cold snap.

“We do see quite a few fires and homeless camps in the winter and we understand those folks are trying to stay warm, but really we have to respond. We have to get those fires out,” said Austin Pugh, a firefighter with Colorado Springs Fire Department.

With temperatures reaching below zero in the coming days, Pugh said they are preparing for a number of calls, including homeless fires and cold exposures.

“Any extreme temperatures are hard on people and we are always try to do what we can to get homeless folks into the shelters, especially during those cold times,” said Pugh.

The Springs Rescue Mission said they are prepared to serve the community in anyway they can, adding that they always have open beds, hot showers, and room for pets.

