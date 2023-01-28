‘Deeply saddened and disgusted,’ police chiefs in Colorado respond to the death of Tyre Nichols

“Today, with many of you, I viewed the release of the body worn camera by the Memphis Police Department.

I was horrified by what I witnessed. I want to offer my condolences, and those of everyone on the Colorado Springs Police Department, to the family of Tyre Nichols. We respect and honor Mr. Nichols’ family. They have called for justice and I appreciate that they are also calling for peace as their community works through this tragedy.

While suffering an immense loss they have shown honor and grace. They have given the judicial system time to investigate and seek justice on Mr. Nichols’ behalf.

Second, I want to emphasize that all police departments should be having conversations with our communities about what law enforcement looks like moving forward. This includes the Colorado Springs Police Department. The conversations we’re currently having regarding police use of force in our community focus on procedural justice, which is vital to building trust with the Colorado Springs community.

It is healthy to have these conversations and we can disagree about some points but what is clear is the behavior displayed by the Memphis officers is appalling and indefensible. It cannot be tolerated by officers, by the judicial process, or by our communities.

Let me be very clear, this tragedy never should have happened. I have faith that the judicial system in Memphis will seek justice for Mr. Nichols and his family.

To my community, as Chief of Police I remain committed to emphasizing our dedication and service built on a foundation of fairness, impartiality, transparency, and ensuring all people have a voice. This pursuit goes on daily. I thank you for the trust you’ve placed in the Colorado Springs Police Department.”