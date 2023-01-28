‘Deeply saddened and disgusted,’ police chiefs in Colorado respond to the death of Tyre Nichols

By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:39 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KKTV) - Pueblo’s police chief shared a message on Friday hours before the release of video footage tied to the arrest of Tyre Nichols.

Less than one hour after the video was released, the police chief for Colorado Springs also shared a message.

WARNING: The footage at the top of this article is body camera video of the traffic stop. The video is graphic.

Nichols died three days after a violent traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee. The traffic stop was conducted on the night of Jan. 7, 2023. Five former officers were charged with second-degree murder for the incident. Click here for more on the video that was released Friday night.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis also released a statement that can be read at the bottom of this article.

The following was posted to the Pueblo Police Department’s Twitter account Friday morning:

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Brunswick police charged Hyejeong Shin with providing a false government document.
29-year-old woman caught posing as high school student
Firefighters were on scene of what they said was a large debris pile on fire near Evergreen...
Large fire in Colorado Springs on Friday at a homeless camp, suspects sought
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
Crash involving pedestrians in Pueblo 1/24/23.
2 pedestrians hit by car in Pueblo, police say the pedestrians were outside a crosswalk
Crash involving a motorcycle 1/26/23.
Crash involving a motorcycle in downtown Colorado Springs under investigation

Latest News

The largest employer in Pueblo and the largest health system in the state of Colorado are now...
WATCH - UCHealth and Parkview move closer to merger
Rachel Jones on the day she became the first female member of The 1,000 Club -- and revealed...
OH BABY: Pregnant Colorado Springs woman becomes 1st-ever female to climb 1,000 Inclines in a year
WATCH: Drawing of ballot positions for 2023 Colorado Springs elections
WATCH: Drawing of ballot positions for 2023 Colorado Springs elections
WATCH: Drawing of ballot positions for 2023 Colorado Springs elections