‘Deeply saddened and disgusted,’ police chiefs in Colorado respond to the death of Tyre Nichols

(KKTV) - Pueblo’s police chief shared a message on Friday hours before the release of video footage tied to the arrest of Tyre Nichols.
Less than one hour after the video was released, the police chief for Colorado Springs also shared a message.
WARNING: The footage at the top of this article is body camera video of the traffic stop. The video is graphic.
Nichols died three days after a violent traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee. The traffic stop was conducted on the night of Jan. 7, 2023. Five former officers were charged with second-degree murder for the incident.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis also released a statement that can be read at the bottom of this article.
“Today, with many of you, I viewed the release of the body worn camera by the Memphis Police Department.
I was horrified by what I witnessed. I want to offer my condolences, and those of everyone on the Colorado Springs Police Department, to the family of Tyre Nichols. We respect and honor Mr. Nichols’ family. They have called for justice and I appreciate that they are also calling for peace as their community works through this tragedy.
While suffering an immense loss they have shown honor and grace. They have given the judicial system time to investigate and seek justice on Mr. Nichols’ behalf.
Second, I want to emphasize that all police departments should be having conversations with our communities about what law enforcement looks like moving forward. This includes the Colorado Springs Police Department. The conversations we’re currently having regarding police use of force in our community focus on procedural justice, which is vital to building trust with the Colorado Springs community.
It is healthy to have these conversations and we can disagree about some points but what is clear is the behavior displayed by the Memphis officers is appalling and indefensible. It cannot be tolerated by officers, by the judicial process, or by our communities.
Let me be very clear, this tragedy never should have happened. I have faith that the judicial system in Memphis will seek justice for Mr. Nichols and his family.
To my community, as Chief of Police I remain committed to emphasizing our dedication and service built on a foundation of fairness, impartiality, transparency, and ensuring all people have a voice. This pursuit goes on daily. I thank you for the trust you’ve placed in the Colorado Springs Police Department.”
The following was posted to the Pueblo Police Department’s Twitter account Friday morning:
“Coloradans mourn with the Nichols family and the Memphis community during this difficult time. This incident is inhumane and appalling and our heart breaks for the senseless death of Tyre Nichols, no parent should have to experience what the Nichols family is going through. I appreciate the swift action by Tennessee law enforcement in the termination, investigation, arrest, and filing of charges against those involved, and hope that they are held accountable to the greatest extent of the law.
Violence has no place in our country, state, and communities. As we heal together during this difficult time, we must live our values, and we should all treat each other with the respect and love we all deserve.
Americans need to be able to trust those who have chosen to protect them and serve their communities. Colorado has taken steps to work toward ensuring law enforcement is well-trained to prevent similar tragedies, and also accountable to the people they serve. Making Colorado one of the ten safest states over the next five years cannot be achieved without law enforcement building trust in the communities they represent. While there is more work to do to continue building this trust, I am proud of the community-driven, bipartisan initiatives being pursued here, including robust training supported by a public safety coalition and approved by the state legislature, and other measures to support excellence in policing.”
