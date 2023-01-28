Altercation ends at Colorado Springs trailer park after shots fired

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was injured in an altercation that ended with shots fired on the way to a trailer park early Saturday morning in southeast Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs police said they initially responded to the trailer park in the neighborhood near South Academy Boulevard and Jet Wing Drive around 2:30 a.m. Police also said they believed the initial altercation occurred at a bar near Airport Road and Circle Drive and that the shots were fired somewhere on the drive to the trailer park.

One person was injured, but as of this article’s last update, police couldn’t confirm if that injury was from a gunshot wound.

