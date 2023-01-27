WATCH LIVE: Drawing of ballot positions for 2023 Colorado Springs elections

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Friday, officials with the City of Colorado Springs will be drawing ballot positions for the 2023 general municipal election.

According to a press release from the city, the offices of Mayor, three at-large City Council seat, and the unexpired term for City Council District 3 will all be on the ballot this year. The release goes on to say that names will be drawn at random by City Clerk Sarah Johnson to determine the order in which they will appear on the ballot.

The 2023 general municipal election will be held on April 4. For more information, click HERE.

