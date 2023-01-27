WATCH LIVE: Colorado State Patrol addresses dangerous drivers after emergency vehicle was hit by motorist

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - On Friday, Colorado State Patrol will be hosting a press briefing in response to multiple incidents in which an emergency vehicle were struck by speeding or distracted drivers in the last week.

WATCH LIVE at the top of this article starting at 1:30 p.m.

According to a press release from CSP, two CSP vehicles and one safety patrol vehicle from the Colorado Department of Transportation were struck by drivers who were speeding or distracted and failed to comply with Colorado’s Slow Down or Move Over Law in the past week.

A press release from CSP also states that, 50 first responders were killed from struck-by incidents nationwide in 2022.

