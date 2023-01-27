WANTED: Attempted robbery suspect caught on camera in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are hoping for help from the public with identifying an attempted robbery suspect.

The alleged crime was carried out on Jan. 15 at about 9 at night inside a 7-Eleven. The store is located at 330 S. Academy Boulevard.

“The suspect approached an employee, displayed a weapon, and demanded the register,” part of a news release from CSPD reads. “The suspect was not given any money and he fled the scene prior to police arrival. No one was hurt during the attempted robbery. The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic male in his 20′s to 30′s, 5′8″ to 5′10″ tall with a thin build.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-634-7867.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.