Road closed near Metcalfe Park in Fountain due to water main break

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Fountain Mesa Road at Ohio Road, near Metcalfe Park in Fountain, was closed Friday due to a water main break.

City of Fountain officials said the closure started arond 6:45 a.m., and it is expected it to last until 3 p.m. As of this article’s last update, that closure was still in efffect. People needing to travel in the area will need to detour to Comanche Village Drive during the closure. These detours are marked.

City officials asked people to direct any questions about the closure or water main break to Utilities Operations at 719-322-2092.

