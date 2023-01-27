New study by Colorado researchers found that cannabis is not a gateway drug

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - A new study from researchers at the University of Colorado’s Boulder Campus has found that legalizing cannabis at the state level will not lead users to take other illicit drugs or develop substance abuse disorders.

This week in the 11 Breaking News Center, Digital Anchor Carel Lajara sat with the study’s lead author, Stephanie Zellers, to discuss the importance of defining the risks involved with legalizing cannabis as well as the methods used in the study to obtain the most accurate results.

To read the full study published in the journal, Psychological Medicine, click HERE.

