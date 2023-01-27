New details emerge in arrest of El Paso County Deputy

Dalton Bridges accused of sexual assault and kidnapping
By Natalie Devereaux
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:34 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A seven page arrest affidavit lays out why El Paso County Deputy Dalton Bridges was arrested by Fountain Police earlier this week.

Bridges is currently being held in the Teller County Jail with no bond, and is facing two felony charges for kidnapping and sexual assault. Initial reports can be found here.

The court documents are heavily redacted and 11 News is also choosing to omit details that could reveal the identity of the victim.

Papers say the victim reported she had been sexually assaulted by Bridges on January 3 after the pair went out to dinner. The victim says both she and the deputy were drinking that night and that the assault began when they went back to her home.

Court papers detail she told Bridges no and pushed him away, but says he told her he did not care. The victim then says she tried to run to her car but says Bridges pulled her back inside the home. The papers show these moments were caught on a Ring Doorbell camera and the victim can be heard saying “no” while Bridges allegedly drags her through the door.

After that, Bridges is accused of forcing the victim to have sex with him, despite her repeated attempts to stop him.

According to the papers, Bridges gave a memo to his chain of command about the incident and said he helped the victim back inside after she fell down and was worried about her being out in the cold alone.

Bridges reportedly told police the victim did not tell him “no”. The papers go on to say Bridges eventually told officials what happened was a crime and that he knows the victim was scared of him that night.

