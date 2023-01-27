McDonald’s is testing new strawless lids at select locations

McDonald's says it has begun testing strawless lids in some U.S. cities.
McDonald's says it has begun testing strawless lids in some U.S. cities.(McDonald's via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:46 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - McDonald’s has started testing strawless lids at select restaurant locations.

The new plastic lids reportedly have a pullback tab to prevent the drink from splashing out. To drink from it, customers must pull the tab back and slot it into a small opening.

McDonald’s said the redesign is part of its multiyear effort to make restaurants more environmentally friendly.

The burger chain said it hopes to cut down on small plastics that could harm wildlife and pollute the ocean.

Restaurant Business Online reports customers can still request a straw if needed.

McDonald’s has not immediately released which locations are currently testing the strawless lids.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Brunswick police charged Hyejeong Shin with providing a false government document.
29-year-old woman caught posing as high school student
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
Crash involving pedestrians in Pueblo 1/24/23.
2 pedestrians hit by car in Pueblo, police say the pedestrians were outside a crosswalk
Firefighters were on scene of what they said was a large debris pile on fire near Evergreen...
Large fire in Colorado Springs on Friday at a homeless camp, suspects sought
Crash involving a motorcycle 1/26/23.
Crash involving a motorcycle in downtown Colorado Springs under investigation

Latest News

The largest employer in Pueblo and the largest health system in the state of Colorado are now...
WATCH - UCHealth and Parkview move closer to merger
Brianne Chapman protests during the sentencing hearing for Julian Khater and George Tanios, at...
Man gets prison for attacking Capitol officer who later died
WATCH LIVE: Drawing of ballot positions for 2023 Colorado Springs elections
People visit the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in...
Auschwitz anniversary marked as peace again shattered by war