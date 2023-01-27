US charges 3 in plot to kill Iranian-American author

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice...
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, to discuss recent law enforcement action in transnational security threats case.(Carolyn Kaster | AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 9:37 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has charged three men in a plot to kill an Iranian American author and activist who has spoken out against human rights abuses in Iran, officials said Friday.

The men, Rafat Amirov, 43, of Iran, Polad Omarov, 38, of the Czech Republic and Slovenia and Khalid Mehdiyev, 24, of Yonkers, New York, were charged with money laundering and murder-for-hire in a superseding indictment unsealed in federal court in New York.

It is the second time in two years that federal officials have disrupted a plot aimed at the unnamed victim in New York City.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Brunswick police charged Hyejeong Shin with providing a false government document.
29-year-old woman caught posing as high school student
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
Crash involving pedestrians in Pueblo 1/24/23.
2 pedestrians hit by car in Pueblo, police say the pedestrians were outside a crosswalk
Crash involving a motorcycle 1/26/23.
Crash involving a motorcycle in downtown Colorado Springs under investigation
A still frame from a viral video that shows two Colorado Springs girls talking to their...
‘Take my heart!’ Colorado Springs girls keep in touch with deployed dad using garage camera

Latest News

The largest employer in Pueblo and the largest health system in the state of Colorado are now...
WATCH - UCHealth and Parkview move closer to merger
Investigators in Pueblo are still working to determine the cause of a deadly house fire Friday...
1 dead following Friday morning house fire in Pueblo
A new Jeep is delivered to a dealership in Pittsburgh on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. On Friday, the...
US inflation and consumer spending cooled in December
The Food and Drug Administration on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, announced draft guidelines that...
FDA eases rules again for gay men seeking to donate blood