Crews responding to fire south of downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters were on scene of a fire with large flames south of downtown Colorado Springs Friday morning.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department first reported they were on scene near the intersection of Hancock Expressway and Transit Drive just before 6:10 a.m. This is near Evergreen Cemetery and Fountain Park. They reported that it was a large debris pile on fire, and that it was not spreading and no structures were threatened.

Last time this article was updated, the situation was still ongoing, and Hancock was closed from Fountain Boulevard to Union Boulevard.

11 News crews are on scene, and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.

#ColoradoSpringsFire Fire on Hancock is near Evergreen Cemetery. This is a very large slash/debris pile. not spreading & no structures threatened. Heavy fire equip in the area. Smoke and flames will be visible but not spreading. Hancock is closed from Fountain to Union. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 27, 2023

