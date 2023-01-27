Crews responding to fire south of downtown Colorado Springs
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 6:39 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters were on scene of a fire with large flames south of downtown Colorado Springs Friday morning.
The Colorado Springs Fire Department first reported they were on scene near the intersection of Hancock Expressway and Transit Drive just before 6:10 a.m. This is near Evergreen Cemetery and Fountain Park. They reported that it was a large debris pile on fire, and that it was not spreading and no structures were threatened.
Last time this article was updated, the situation was still ongoing, and Hancock was closed from Fountain Boulevard to Union Boulevard.
11 News crews are on scene, and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.