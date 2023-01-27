Crash involving a motorcycle in downtown Colorado Springs under investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving a motorcyclist was under investigation in downtown Colorado Springs Thursday night.

The crash was reported at about 6:13 p.m. at the intersection of Nevada Avenue and Colorado Avenue.

The last time this article was updated, southbound Nevada Avenue was closed. Police did not have any details on the status of the motorcyclist. It appeared a truck was involved.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

As more details become available this article will be updated.

