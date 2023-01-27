Colorado Congressman Doug Lamborn to serve as chairman of the subcommittee on Strategic Forces for HASC

WASHINGTON (KKTV) - Congressman Doug Lamborn (R-CO) will serve as the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee’s Subcommittee on Strategic Forces.

The subcommittee oversees the nation’s nuclear weapons, ballistic missile defense, national security space programs, and Department of Energy national security programs.

“Congressman Doug Lamborn will continue to be a vital leader on the House Armed Services Committee as Chairman of the Subcommittee on Strategic Forces,” Chairman Mike Rogers said. “Congressman Lamborn has fought tirelessly to improve our national security by supporting the modernization of our nuclear deterrent and advocating for programs and platforms that will protect our homeland.”

Rep. Lamborn was named the subcommittee chairman on Wednesday.

“I am honored that House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers has entrusted me to lead the Strategic Forces Subcommittee,” said Congressman Doug Lamborn. “As China engages in an unprecedented nuclear weapons buildup, Russia continues its unprovoked invasion attempt of Ukraine, North Korea increases missile test cadence, and Iran inches closer to a nuclear weapon, it is fundamental that the United States maintains a robust strategic deterrent. I will work tirelessly to ensure that nuclear modernization remains on track, homeland missile defense receives robust funding, advancements are made in national security space, and we achieve offensive and defensive hypersonic technology breakthroughs. Leading these efforts is a tremendous responsibility, and I look forward to the challenge.”

HASC Subcommittee Chairmen for the 118th Congress:

Rep. Rob Wittman (R-VA) – Vice-Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee and Chairman of the Subcommittee on Tactical Air and Land Forces

Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-CO) – Chairman of the Subcommittee on Strategic Forces

Rep. Trent Kelly (R-MS) – Chairman of the Subcommittee on Seapower and Projection Forces

Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) – Chairman of the Subcommittee on Cyber, Innovative Technologies, and Information Systems

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) – Chairman of the Subcommittee on Military Personnel

Rep. Jack Bergman (R-MI) – Chairman of the Subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations

Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) – Chairman of the Subcommittee on Readiness

