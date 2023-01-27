1 dead following Friday morning house fire in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Investigators are still working to determine the cause of a deadly house fire in Pueblo Friday morning.

According to the Pueblo Fire Deparment, the early morning fire fully engulfed a home in southeast Pueblo, on Palmer Avenue. Just before 9 a.m., investigators were still on scene to determine the cause of that fire, which they said killed one adult.

No identifying information about the victim had been released last time this article was updated. Pueblo Fire Department officials said that additional information will be released by Pueblo police.

