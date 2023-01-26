Woman arrested in Pueblo stabbing

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is accused of stabbing a man during a fight in Pueblo late Wednesday morning.

Police say they were called to Ruppel Street on Pueblo’s east side shortly before noon for a reported domestic dispute. Officers discovered after getting to the home that a man had been stabbed in the stomach and was already at the hospital. A woman covered in blood was found at the scene.

“Both parties involved were uncooperative and refused to talk to police,” the Pueblo Police Department said. “A search warrant was executed on the residence and evidence was collected.”

After further investigation, 18-year-old Zenya McClendon was arrested for second-degree assault and domestic violence.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.