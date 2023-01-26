Veterans with suicidal thoughts now get free mental health services

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A national law just took effect aimed at helping veterans access mental health care when it’s needed most.

The Veterans Comprehensive Prevention, Access to Care, and Treatment Act-- known as “COMPACT Act” of 2020 took effect Jan. 17, 2023.

“It’s saying, regardless of cost of care as a barrier, we want to make sure that we’re able to get you that help,” said Amy Moore, director of Cohen Military Family Clinic in Colorado Springs.

Under the law, all veterans experiencing a “suicidal crisis,” defined as an imminent threat of self harm, can get free mental health care during the emergency. The law can cover ambulance bills and other transportation costs. It can cover the cost of mental health care for up to 90 days, depending on the situation.

All veterans qualify for the coverage whether they are enrolled with the V.A. or not, according to Dustin Senger, spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs.

“Concern about potential cost of services can definitely be a barrier to care ... and so I think this really helps with breaking down that barrier,” Moore said. When asked what she would say to veterans who feel discouraged about seeking care, Moore added, “help can come in a lot of different forms ... and maybe it’s not traditional therapy.”

Click here for more information from the V.A. on the COMPACT Act of 2020.

Crisis line 988 has resources specifically for military service members and veterans. Click here for more information.

