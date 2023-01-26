UCHealth and Parkview move closer to merger

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The largest employer in Pueblo and the largest health system in the state of Colorado are now one step closer to a merger.

Yesterday, Parkview Hospital and UCHealth signed a definitive agreement to merge, after the two entities signed a non-binding agreement last October. Now, the merger goes to the Federal Trade Commission for approval. After that, it will move to the Attorney General’s office. The hospital expects the next two steps to be completed in 60-90 days and they hope the merger will be fully complete by mid-2023.

“This will bring stability to Pueblo. The stability of UCHealth brings stability to Pueblo.”

Spokesperson Todd Seip says the merger will bring a $200 million investment into the community. Including a $5 million contribution to the Parkview Foundation, which offers scholarships to CSU-Pueblo and PCC students.

“Not only do we work with the CSU Pueblo nursing program and their medical technology program but we also work with PCC. With their nursing and medical technology programs as well.”

Until the merger is finalized possible changes to nurses uniforms, badges, and accepted insurance carries remain unknown.

“I think we are all feeling the nervous anticipation for what comes next. Although none of the benefits, none of the salary is impacted by this merger at all.”

All Parkview employees will also keep their positions at the hospital.

“We’re not quite at the point yet where we can see what services will be further offered but we do know that none of the Parkview staff or providers will be impacted by this. They will be able to keep their current positions.”

