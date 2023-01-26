‘Take my heart!’ Colorado Springs girls keep in touch with deployed dad using garage camera

What started as an occasional check-in for the Dorn family in Colorado Springs has become a sort of ritual for the military family.
By Lauren Watson
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Jordan Dorn has been deployed since September, and what started as an occasional check-in with his family in Colorado Springs has become a sort of ritual for his wife and daughters.

“Every once in a while, if we were walking out, he would say hi to us through it, so every time the girls would go to school or just be outside, they just kind of got in the habit of saying like ‘Hi dad, love you,’ and if he was around, he would say hi back, too,” Dorn’s wife Kristy explained.

“It” is the family’s garage camera, a piece of technology usually used for surveillance being used by the family for something a bit sweeter. Kristy said that as the girls get older, their Army dad’s deployments get more difficult, and being able to keep in touch this way is just one of many things they’re doing to make the separation easier.

“Take my heart!” one of the girls exclaims in one video after blowing several kisses to the camera.

“We really like your haircut,” the other daughter says while staring at the camera from the driveway.

Kristy initially shared a supercut of some of the girls’ daily greetings to their dad on Instagram, where it currently sits at over 6 million views. She said that the amount of love and support their family saw following that was unbelievable.

“To see it go viral and stuff and see, you know, celebrities share it and that kind of stuff, it was really cool,” Kristy said. “There’s been a lot of heartwarming messages on there, which has been so nice for us, and we really appreciate that.”

Kristy said that her husband has about two months left on deployment, and she and the girls are counting down every single day... while continuing to talk to dad from an ocean away.

“When I see him, I’m going to just run and jump on him,” one of the girls told 11 News while looking lovingly at her mom.

“We said, ‘who’s going to be the first one to get to daddy?’ and I said, ‘I’m going to get to him first,’” Kristy said, before being interrupted by one of her daughters:

“No, I go the fastest.”

