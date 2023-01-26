State Patrol: Nearly 10,000 Coloradans ticketed for speeding in school, construction zones in 3-year span

DENVER (KKTV) - Coloradans aren’t slowing down for kids or construction workers.

In the span of just three years, State Patrol says its troopers have ticketed nearly 10,000 drivers for speeding in school or construction zones, putting kids and roadside workers’ lives at risk.

“People’s lives are depending on you,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of Colorado State Patrol.

State Patrol and Colorado Department of Transportation say speeding is a big problem in general in Colorado. In that same three-year period, troopers issued a jaw-dropping 208,000+ tickets.

And school zones and construction zones consist of some of our most vulnerable pedestrians.

“Great lengths are taken to alert drivers in advance of areas or work spaces that we know could be fatal for pedestrians,” Packard said. “... When you don’t have the awareness to drive cautiously and lawfully in school and work zones, you are displaying extreme indifference to your neighbors and community.”

State Patrol says its troopers are taking a low-tolerance approaching to speeding. In Colorado, speeding in school zones and constructions can carry heavy penalties.

