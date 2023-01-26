Pueblo man arrested following hours-long standoff

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - An hours-long standoff ended peacefully in Pueblo early Wednesday morning.

Police say they were called to the area of Court and 20th Street at 9:15 Tuesday night on a reported domestic fight.

“Officers contacted a person who told them they had been physically assaulted by 32-year-old Michael Norris Jr. The victim reported that Norris had also tried to stab them, but they were able to get out of the house,” police said.

They were told the suspect and several others were inside. Officers saw people peeking out the windows, but none of them would come out.

Police say after an hour, people started filing out of the home -- everyone but the suspect. The standoff dragged into the early morning hours.

At 1:45 a.m., after a search warrant was signed, law enforcement went into the home. Face to face with SWAT, suspect Michael Norris Jr., 32, didn’t resist any further and was taken into custody without incident.

