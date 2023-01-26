Police: Man arrested after torturing, holding woman against her will for hours

West Virginia authorities say 47-year-old Sammy J. Martz has been arrested for kidnapping and torturing a woman. (Source: WDTV)
By WDTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:52 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WDTV/Gray News) - A West Virginia man has been arrested after authorities say he kidnapped and tortured a woman for hours.

According to the Philippi Police Department, the department along with the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department and West Virginia State Police responded to a 911 call in a neighborhood on Tuesday.

Barbour County deputies said they spoke to a woman who was hiding under a porch at a home when they arrived.

They said the woman told them that a man, later identified as 47-year-old Sammy J. Martz, had hit her in the face which caused her eye to get swollen shut.

According to officers, the woman also said she was trying to leave Martz earlier in the day, but he held her against her will and tortured her for several hours.

Court documents stated that Martz hit the woman, sat on her, threatened to kill her, and burned her stomach and leg with a torch. The woman then escaped the house through a window to call police after hiding under a porch.

Authorities said the woman was transported to the hospital for treatment once they arrived at the scene while Martz was taken into custody.

Philippi police said Martz has been charged with kidnapping with further charges possible and booked into the Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Additionally, deputies said money, a substantial amount of methamphetamine and an unloaded gun were found inside the home.

Copyright 2023 WDTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Generic graphic of school lockers)
Staff at a Colorado Springs middle school credited with quick response helping to detain trespassing suspect
Monday marks 1st day to file taxes, as experts warn ‘refund shock’ possible for 2023 tax season
Suspect Ronald Andert. Background is a still frame from video provided to KKTV 11 News of his...
WATCH: Arrest caught on camera in Cripple Creek, suspect faces multiple felony charges
D-20 logo.
New school start and end times announced for D-20 in the Colorado Springs area
Gasoline can at a crime scene in Colorado Springs.
1 arrested after incident involving a ‘gasoline odor’ at a Colorado Springs apartment complex

Latest News

An animal shelter says the community has come together to help find an abandoned dog's owner.
‘Incredible’: Animal shelter helps reunite owner experiencing homelessness with abandoned dog
FILE - Police investigate a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday,...
Chief defends delay telling public of mass shooter at-large
Loved ones remember the victims of the Monterey Park mass shooting.
Family members, loved ones react to Monterey Park shooting
The Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio, where the Monterey Park, California shooter opened fire.
Colorado Springs Asian community reacts to California shootings
Vice President Kamala Harris lays a wreath at the scene of a mass shooting in Monterey Park,...
VP Harris urges Congress to do more against violence and shootings