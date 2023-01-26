NASA: ‘Small’ asteroid to pass close to Earth Thursday

The asteroid was discovered by an amateur astronomer out of his observatory in Crimea.
The asteroid was discovered by an amateur astronomer out of his observatory in Crimea.(NASA/JPL-Caltech)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:36 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An asteroid is about to make a really close encounter with Earth, potentially one of the closest yet.

There is nothing to worry about though, scientists say. There is no risk of the asteroid, named 2023 BU, impacting the planet.

The asteroid, estimated to be about the size of a box truck, will zoom over the southern tip of South America on Thursday about 2,200 miles above the Earth’s surface.

It is expected to turn into a fireball and disintegrate harmlessly in the atmosphere.

The bigger debris will potentially fall as small meteorites.

The asteroid was discovered by an amateur astronomer out of his observatory in Crimea last Saturday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Generic graphic of school lockers)
Staff at a Colorado Springs middle school credited with quick response helping to detain trespassing suspect
Gasoline can at a crime scene in Colorado Springs.
1 arrested after incident involving a ‘gasoline odor’ at a Colorado Springs apartment complex
Monday marks 1st day to file taxes, as experts warn ‘refund shock’ possible for 2023 tax season
Suspect Ronald Andert. Background is a still frame from video provided to KKTV 11 News of his...
WATCH: Arrest caught on camera in Cripple Creek, suspect faces multiple felony charges
D-20 logo.
New school start and end times announced for D-20 in the Colorado Springs area

Latest News

The largest employer in Pueblo and the largest health system in the state of Colorado are now...
WATCH - UCHealth and Parkview move closer to merger
Lawmakers want answers regarding the classified documents recently discovered in unsecure...
Democrats, GOP demand answers for classified documents
A man faces attempted murder charges after police say he intentionally drove a truck into the...
Man accused of intentionally driving into Colorado police station
A man faces attempted murder charges after police say he intentionally drove a truck into the...
Driver accused of intentionally crashing into police headquarters