MISSING: Statewide alert issued for teen last seen in Colorado Springs

Kayleen Savage
Kayleen Savage(CBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:46 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide alert on Wednesday for a missing teen.

According to the alert, 17-year-old Kayleen Savage was last seen on Monday in Colorado Springs. She has a sleeve tattoo on her left arm and a tattoo on the right side of her neck that reads “purpose.”

If you have any information on her location, you’re asked to call 719-444-7000.

