Iconic downtown ice cream shop sign missing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A piece of Colorado Springs history is missing. Michelle’s Chocolatiers & Ice cream in downtown Colorado Springs, was once a spot for customers to stop to get a sweet treat.

“It is one of those Colorado Springs traditions that if you have been here since the 50s or anytime since then it is kind of the place you got to go,” director of marketing and communication for Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs Carrie Simison said

The Colorado Springs downtown development authority says the sign, which weighs hundreds of pounds was taken down in the fall, soon after a new business moved in. The business say it was being stored in a local sign shop’s storage lot. With broken bulbs and in poor condition.

Despite being hard to miss it disappeared in November.

“it is a big bright sign that says Michelle’s it is just another one of those things that makes different and special than just seeing a sign popping up on the side of the road for another chain restaurant,” Simison said.

The partnership was working with the owner of the building. To restring the lights and refurbish it.

“What we’re really hoping is that someone has seen it in someone’s backyard and they’ll help us get it back,” Simison said.

