District 11 launches Unified Sports for kids with disabilities

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - D11 Athletics has partnered with D11 Special Education Department for the launching of Unified Sports. The idea is that people with intellectual disabilities (unified athletes) are partnered with people without intellectual disabilities to promote social inclusion through sport and competition. By Fall of 2023, each high school in the district will have a Unified Bowling Team that will compete as a CHSAA-sanctioned team. The program is only in its infancy stages. The plan is to expand the experience across a variety of different sports.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.