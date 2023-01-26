Crews respond to a structure fire on the south side of Colorado Springs Thursday

Colorado Springs Fire Department logo
Colorado Springs Fire Department logo (KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 1:03 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a structure fire on the south side of Colorado Springs on Thursday.

Just before 1 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) asked people to avoid the 2500 block of Gold Rush Dr. The area is southeast of Highway 115 and Lake Avenue.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

