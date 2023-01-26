Crews respond to a structure fire on the south side of Colorado Springs Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a structure fire on the south side of Colorado Springs on Thursday.

Just before 1 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) asked people to avoid the 2500 block of Gold Rush Dr. The area is southeast of Highway 115 and Lake Avenue.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

#ColoradSpringsFire CSFD Units on scene of a working structure fire at 2558 Gold Rush Dr. E4 1st on scene reporting heavy black smoke from the apt. Please avoid the area for incoming fire apparatus. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 26, 2023

