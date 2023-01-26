Colorado ranked low for access to mental illness care

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado is ranked at the very bottom when it comes to mental illness and access to healthcare according to Mental Health America.

“I’m blown away to see that Colorado is dead last on this. Not having enough access is a big problem,” Dr. Eric French, Medical Director at Mind Spa, said this a tragic statistic believing a psychologist shortage is part of the problem.

“There are not enough physicians graduating medical school specializing in psychiatry, and then, if you look at the numbers, 55%, and these numbers are back from 2019 by the way, 55% of psychiatrists are of age 55 and 46% of psychiatrists were over the age of 65,” said French. “We could technically lose half of our work force in a fowl swoop.”

According to Mental Health America., Colorado is the 51st worst state, including the District of Columbia, with access to mental health care for adults with any mental illness, substance disorder, thoughts of suicide, or cognitive disability who could not see a doctor because of costs.

“It has nothing to do with Colorado being a sad place to live or just being filled with sad people. The issue is that there is not access,” explained French.

French encourages anyone dealing with mental health issues to reach out for help.

Mental health resources for Colorado can be found here.

