Calling all bartenders, cooks and cliff divers! Casa Bonita is looking to fill more than 500 jobs

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - The iconic restaurant, Casa Bonita, is scheduled to open in May!

The well-known establishment is under the ownership of the South Park creators. On Thursday, the restaurant posted a video to YouTube featuring Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and announcing they are looking to hire more than 500 people!

If anyone is wondering, the position of entertainer “wet,” including diving, pays between $21 and $25 per hour.

The positions they are looking to fill include:

Arcade Attendant

Entertainer (Dry)

Entertainer (Wet)

Barback

Bartender

Cashier

Guest Service Attendant (Host)

Table Assistant (Busser/Runner/barback)

Table Attendant

Custodian / Limpiador

Facility Maintenance Technician

Financial Accounting Manager

Bilingual HR Generalist

Cook / Cocinero

Cook

Cook Assistant / Assistante Cocinero

Dishwasher / Llava Platos

Mercado Attendant

Security Guard

Security Surveillance Technician

