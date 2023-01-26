Calling all bartenders, cooks and cliff divers! Casa Bonita is looking to fill more than 500 jobs

By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:44 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - The iconic restaurant, Casa Bonita, is scheduled to open in May!

The well-known establishment is under the ownership of the South Park creators. On Thursday, the restaurant posted a video to YouTube featuring Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and announcing they are looking to hire more than 500 people!

Click here to apply.

If anyone is wondering, the position of entertainer “wet,” including diving, pays between $21 and $25 per hour.

The positions they are looking to fill include:

Arcade Attendant

Entertainer (Dry)

Entertainer (Wet)

Barback

Bartender

Cashier

Guest Service Attendant (Host)

Table Assistant (Busser/Runner/barback)

Table Attendant

Custodian / Limpiador

Facility Maintenance Technician

Financial Accounting Manager

Bilingual HR Generalist

Cook / Cocinero

Cook

Cook Assistant / Assistante Cocinero

Dishwasher / Llava Platos

Mercado Attendant

Security Guard

Security Surveillance Technician

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gasoline can at a crime scene in Colorado Springs.
1 facing charges after small gas fire forces evacuations at Springs apartment complex
(Generic graphic of school lockers)
Staff at a Colorado Springs middle school credited with quick response helping to detain trespassing suspect
Dalton Bridges
El Paso County deputy suspected of kidnapping and sexual assault
Police at the intersection of Bijou and Swope on Jan. 25, 2023.
Woman in wheelchair hit at Colorado Springs intersection
Crash involving pedestrians in Pueblo 1/24/23.
2 pedestrians hit by car in Pueblo, police say the pedestrians were outside a crosswalk

Latest News

The largest employer in Pueblo and the largest health system in the state of Colorado are now...
WATCH - UCHealth and Parkview move closer to merger
Military boots on the ground at a walk to raise awareness for service member and veteran suicide.
Veterans with suicidal thoughts now get free mental health services
1.26.23
“Warming up” on Friday
City of Colorado Springs logo.
At least 12 candidates expected to be on the ballot for mayor of Colorado Springs