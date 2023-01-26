Calling all bartenders, cooks and cliff divers! Casa Bonita is looking to fill more than 500 jobs
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - The iconic restaurant, Casa Bonita, is scheduled to open in May!
The well-known establishment is under the ownership of the South Park creators. On Thursday, the restaurant posted a video to YouTube featuring Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and announcing they are looking to hire more than 500 people!
If anyone is wondering, the position of entertainer “wet,” including diving, pays between $21 and $25 per hour.
The positions they are looking to fill include:
Arcade Attendant
Entertainer (Dry)
Entertainer (Wet)
Barback
Bartender
Cashier
Guest Service Attendant (Host)
Table Assistant (Busser/Runner/barback)
Table Attendant
Custodian / Limpiador
Facility Maintenance Technician
Financial Accounting Manager
Bilingual HR Generalist
Cook / Cocinero
Cook
Cook Assistant / Assistante Cocinero
Dishwasher / Llava Platos
Mercado Attendant
Security Guard
Security Surveillance Technician
