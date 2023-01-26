The Battle for the Gold Pan returns; CC vs DU preview

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The rivalry between Colorado College and Denver men’s hockey dates back to 1950 but this season they’re adding a new wrinkle. Ticket demand for the event has forced the two teams to move DU’s first home game of the series to Ball Arena!

CC looks to take down the reigning national champs but the Pioneers have won the last seven in this rivalry. In those seven games the Tigers have only found the back of the net 4 times.

“We didnt touch the puck much for 11 of 12 periods against them ... its oversimplified to say its a possession game but they are very good at possession game,” said Head Coach Kris Mayotte.

His players recognize the moment will be big, but they’re going to need to focus on the details and stay grounded.

