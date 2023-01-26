1 facing charges after small gas fire forces evacuations at Springs apartment complex

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An apartment complex was evacuated Wednesday after residents smelled a strong odor of gasoline.

Police now say the odor originated from a small gas fire that was started in the building.

The incident was reported at the Woodbine Apartments near Bijou and Swope just after 1 p.m.

#ColoradoSpringsFire E23 along with HazMat 14 and other CSFD units on scene of a strong odor of gasoline on the 3rd floor of the Woodbine Apts. 2020 E. Bijou. Evacuation is in process as a precautionary measure until the source can be located. No fire present — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 25, 2023

Police were told a man was seen at the complex hauling a gas can and a lighter. He was located by officers at the complex.

“Further investigation revealed the male fell with the gas can accidentally causing a small fire which was immediately extinguished,” police said.

The man is reportedly facing charges of reckless endangerment, though the police department did not elaborate on why he was being charged.

Residents were allowed back in their homes within about an hour.

