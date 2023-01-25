Woman in wheelchair reportedly hit at Colorado Springs intersection

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Drivers are advised avoid the area of Bijou and Swope Wednesday morning as police investigate a crash at the intersection.

A witness called 911 around 6:30 a.m. reporting that a woman in a wheelchair was hit by a car. Police tell 11 News that the woman’s exact injuries unknown but that has she has been taken to the hospital.

Bojou and Swope is a few blocks northeast of Memorial Park.

This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.

