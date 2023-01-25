‘We just need more help,’ residents lay out hopes ahead of police plan to address crime in Colorado Springs park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are set to unveil a plan aimed at lowering crime at one of the city’s largest and busiest parks.

Memorial Park has been a point of controversy, especially among those who live near it, as neighbors say criminals frequent the area. Police tell 11 News they have responded to a disproportionately high number of calls in the area, even just in the past three years.

One crime, which happened in November of 2021, continues to draw public attention. An adult and a child were killed at the skate park. Since then, the family of the victims is still searching for answers, and as of Tuesday, police tell 11 News they still do not have any updates.

People who live near the park say something needs to change.

“You know, I just wish that they’d have more control of the park,” said Louise, who lives across the street from the park. “It’s a beautiful park, it’s not fair the people around here are not able to use it because of the crime they let go on out there.”

Police are set to unveil a plan to address the problem on Wednesday. Chief Adrian Vasquez is planning to be joined by officials from Colorado Springs Utilities, the Hillside Advisory Team, and the Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Department. The details of that plan have not been released, but residents have a list of ideas they say need to happen.

“I hope to see more patrol, I hope to see more cameras in the park so that they can see what’s going on in there, maybe they can patrol it better that way,” Louise said.

She added that the community around the park meets regularly to discuss matters in the neighborhood. She said safety at Memorial Park is always a top concern among neighbors.

“We just need more help with taking care of the crime we got going on at this park,” she said.

Colorado Springs Police Public Information Officer Robert Tornabene said he, personally, hopes to see improvement to what should be a safer central hub for the community.

“We hope to see a lot of people playing and enjoying the park safely without risk or worrying about crime occurring,” Tornabene said.

Police have the meeting set at the skate park in Memorial Park for Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

