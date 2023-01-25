Statewide alert issued in Colorado for serious hit-and-run crash involving a stolen vehicle

By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:26 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a statewide alert on Wednesday for a hit-and-run crash.

According to the CBI, the crash happened just before 9 a.m. in Englewood close to S. Broadway and W. Floyd Avenue. The vehicle involved is described as s a white 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 with no license plates. There should be damage to the front grill and front windshield. At the time of the crash, the vehicle had a blue plastic tarp or black “Tonneau” cover on the bed of the truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call 303-761-7410.

