Staff at a Colorado Springs middle school credited with quick response helping to detain trespassing suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Staff members at a Colorado Springs middle school are being credited with helping to detain a trespassing suspect.

The incident happened on Tuesday at Mann Middle School. The school is located north of the Patty Jewett Golf Course near Van Buren Street and Templeton Gap Road.

The following message was sent to parents and guardians of students at Mann Middle School.

“Dear Mann Families, This afternoon, an individual was able to gain access to the building during a passing period. The school was immediately placed on lockdown by the administration team. This person, who did not have business at Mann, was immediately approached by our staff and detained while the Colorado Springs Police Department and D11 Security were contacted and arrived. Thanks to the quick response from our Mann staff, we were able to address this situation quickly. CSPD currently has this individual detained, and they have indicated the trespasser will face charges. Please know we do everything possible to keep our students and staff safe. Instances like this prove how valuable our staff training and safety drills are. It is important that we continue to abide by the safety practices we have in place and report any suspicious activity as quickly as possible. Please know this was an isolated situation and does not have anything to do with the D11 Superintendent’s message regarding school threats. If you have any follow-up questions or concerns, please get in touch with me directly at 719-328-2302.”

KKTV 11 News has reached out to the police for more information on the person who was detained and we hope to provide updates. This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the situation. The purpose of this article was to address questions coming into our newsroom about the incident.

Earlier this week, there were unfounded threats in multiple school districts including at D-11. Click here for more on that story.

The superintendent for D-11 addressed a number of concerns facing the district and schools across the country:

