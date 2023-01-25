Staff at a Colorado Springs middle school credited with quick response helping to detain trespassing suspect
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Staff members at a Colorado Springs middle school are being credited with helping to detain a trespassing suspect.
The incident happened on Tuesday at Mann Middle School. The school is located north of the Patty Jewett Golf Course near Van Buren Street and Templeton Gap Road.
The following message was sent to parents and guardians of students at Mann Middle School.
KKTV 11 News has reached out to the police for more information on the person who was detained and we hope to provide updates. This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the situation. The purpose of this article was to address questions coming into our newsroom about the incident.
Earlier this week, there were unfounded threats in multiple school districts including at D-11. Click here for more on that story.
The superintendent for D-11 addressed a number of concerns facing the district and schools across the country:
