Southern Colorado family speaks out after a fire destroys their business

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Trinidad Police have arrested 45-year-old Sherry Abeyta in connection to a fire that broke out last week in downtown Trinidad. The fire destroyed a 100-year-old building that housed a family chiropractic business.

Abeyta is being held in Las Animas County Jail on one count of first degree arson. According to arrest papers, Abeyta confessed to starting the fire to retaliate against her boyfriend, who was living in a camp near the building at the time of the fire.

The Morelli-Low family owns the business that was destroyed in the fire. They told 11News that their father, Doc Low, has been in the building since the late 1980s and that the fire destroyed much more than just their business, it destroyed their family history.

“I don’t know if there’s any other words to describe it other than devastating,” said Regina Morelli-Low during an interview.

Regina said the fire burned down more than 30 years worth of family history. Regina’s father-in-law, Doc Low, ran his chiropractic businesses out of the building since the late 1980s.

“I was raised in that building. I worked there for my dad in that building. I raised my own children in that building,” said Ryan Low, Doc’s son and Regina’s husband.

Authorities said the building was set on fire on purpose.

In court papers obtained by 11News, Trinidad Police said the suspect, Sherry Abeyta, lit a blanket on fire and left it to burn on the back porch of the business adding that Abeyta confessed to starting the fire to retaliate against her boyfriend who set up a camp near the building.

The Morelli-Low family is now left picking up the pieces, but is looking forward.

“The world is angry enough to be bitter and mad and hold grudges. We just hope that this individual gets the help and support that they need,” said Regina.

The family said the community is supporting them and they hope one day Doc will be able to practice again.

There is a go fund me set up for Fisher’s Peak Chiropractic Clinic.

