Reward offered for recovery of iconic ‘Michelle’ sign

The sign had sat over 122 N. Tejon since the 50s before finally being removed for restoration. If found, it will be given a new downtown Springs home.(Colorado Springs Downtown Development Authority)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:41 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs icon is missing -- can you help find it?

For decades, the colorful, cursive “Michelle” sign sat perched above 122 N. Tejon St. Even after the store it advertised, Michelle Chocolatiers & Ice Cream, closed, the sign remained.

Finally showing its age, and with a new business moving in, the sign was removed, with plans to potentially restore it.

“The Downtown Development Authority (DDA) had been working in partnership with the owner of the building, who also owns the sign, to explore restoration of the sign for reinstalment elsewhere in Downtown for all the community to enjoy,” said Susan Edmondson, president & CEO of the Downtown Partnership.

“It’s a shame that it disappeared before that had a chance to happen.”

The city believes the sign was stolen out of a storage lot on the Springs’ east side sometime in November. The Downtown Development Authority is offering a $1,000 reward for its recovery before April 30.

“The goal is to recover the sign so, if possible, it can be restored and displayed,” DDA wrote in a news release.

The sign is described as “rusted, with broken bulbs and in poor condition overall.” If you have any information, you’re asked to email info@downtowncs.com or call 719-886-0088.

The Michelle sign
The Michelle sign(Colorado Springs Downtown Development Authority)

