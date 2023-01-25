Man shot, killed after dog steps on loaded gun, sheriff says

According to the Sumner County Sheriff's Office, the man died from the hunting-related accident...
According to the Sumner County Sheriff's Office, the man died from the hunting-related accident at about 10 a.m. Saturday.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By KWCH Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:43 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – A man was shot and killed after his dog stepped on a gun, firing it, officials said.

According to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, the man died from the hunting-related accident at about 10 a.m. Saturday.

Deputies responded to the scene for a call about a man who was shot in the back. First responders began CPR immediately, but the man died at the scene.

Investigation revealed that the man was sitting in the front passenger seat of a pickup truck when a dog in the back seat stepped on a rifle, causing the weapon to fire. The bullet struck the man in the back.

No further details were given.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Generic graphic of school lockers)
Staff at a Colorado Springs middle school credited with quick response helping to detain trespassing suspect
Monday marks 1st day to file taxes, as experts warn ‘refund shock’ possible for 2023 tax season
Suspect Ronald Andert. Background is a still frame from video provided to KKTV 11 News of his...
WATCH: Arrest caught on camera in Cripple Creek, suspect faces multiple felony charges
D-20 logo.
New school start and end times announced for D-20 in the Colorado Springs area
Regency Hotel evacuation
Firefighters help evacuate 100+ residents from Colorado Springs senior living facility following power outage

Latest News

Police arrested a suspect after shootings in Half Moon Bay, Calif. left at least seven dead.
7 murder counts expected in Half Moon Bay farm killings
Tyre Nichols died in police custody.
Feds: Investigation into Black man’s death after arrest may take time
Diane Toscano, an attorney for a Abigail Zwerner, a Virginia teacher shot by a student, held a...
Lawyer: School administrators were warned 3 times that student had gun
The U.S.-made M1 Abrams tanks are their way to Ukraine, Biden administration officials said.
Despite concerns, US to send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine
More than 3 million new members joined the marketplace, also known as “Obamacare,” according to...
Record 16.3 million seek health coverage through ‘Obamacare’