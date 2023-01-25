Investigation at a Colorado Springs apartment complex for a ‘strong odor’ of gasoline
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:41 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department had part of a road closed on Wednesday as they looked into a report of a “strong odor of gasoline.”
The incident was taking place just after 1 p.m. at the Woodbine Apartments. The area is near Bijou and Swope just south of Platte. When our crews arrived on scene, a road was blocked and it looked like the apartment complex had been evacuated.
KKTV 11 News will update this article as we work to learn more.
Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.