Investigation at a Colorado Springs apartment complex for a ‘strong odor’ of gasoline

By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:41 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department had part of a road closed on Wednesday as they looked into a report of a “strong odor of gasoline.”

The incident was taking place just after 1 p.m. at the Woodbine Apartments. The area is near Bijou and Swope just south of Platte. When our crews arrived on scene, a road was blocked and it looked like the apartment complex had been evacuated.

KKTV 11 News will update this article as we work to learn more.

