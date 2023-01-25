Investigation at a Colorado Springs apartment complex for a ‘strong odor’ of gasoline

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department had part of a road closed on Wednesday as they looked into a report of a “strong odor of gasoline.”

The incident was taking place just after 1 p.m. at the Woodbine Apartments. The area is near Bijou and Swope just south of Platte. When our crews arrived on scene, a road was blocked and it looked like the apartment complex had been evacuated.

#ColoradoSpringsFire E23 along with HazMat 14 and other CSFD units on scene of a strong odor of gasoline on the 3rd floor of the Woodbine Apts. 2020 E. Bijou. Evacuation is in process as a precautionary measure until the source can be located. No fire present — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 25, 2023

