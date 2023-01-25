El Paso County deputy suspected of kidnapping and sexual assault

Dalton Bridges
Dalton Bridges(TCSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:54 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An El Paso County Deputy was arrested and is facing a number of serious charges.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office shared details with the public on the case against Deputy Dalton Bridges.

“He is charged with Sexual Assault and 2nd Degree Kidnapping, related to Domestic Violence,” part of the news release reads. “Bridges has been employed with the Sheriff’s Office since June 10, 2019 and is assigned to the Detention Security Division. He has been placed on Administrative Leave in accordance with policy. As this is an active investigation, we will not provide further comments or press releases regarding this case.”

Bridges was arrested on Wednesday by the Fountain Police Department and booked into the Teller County Jail.

KKTV 11 News will provide updates on this story as they become available.

With authorities pointing out the charges are tied to a domestic violence case, KKTV 11 News wanted to share TESSA’s Safe Line, 719-633-3819. If you are a victim of domestic violence in the Pikes Peak Region and need support, you can call the number. The organization asks that you leave a voice message with a safe number if you are able to.

