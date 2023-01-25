Cripple Creek Ice Festival returns

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (News Release) - The Cripple Creek Ice Festival is returning with a bang! February 18th through the 26th. The 14th Cripple Creek Ice Festival is coming back with many fun activities. The ice sculptures will line parts of Bennett Avenue, which will include a children’s ice slide. There will also be food and retail vendors, as well as adult beverages being served on both event weekends, including President’s Day, Monday, Feb 20th. Then, on both Saturdays of the event there will be head-to-head timed Carving Competitions. These “Battle of the Blade” competitions will be held at 12:00, 1:30, & 3:00 PM on February 18th and 25th.

After a two year event hiatus, event organizers are working hard to ensure a fun festival for all. The festival is popular among kids, adults, locals, and visitors. The event is crafted so there something fun for everybody within the icy event.

“I am very excited for the return of Ice Festival! Especially because this is a slower time of year.” Said Liz Zdanowicz, the local Gold Camp Café General Manager. “I am excited to see Ice Festival bring some life back into this town!”

“Ice Fest has a huge impact on local businesses, and we are very happy about that. It not only supports the local businesses, but it also supports the employees who work in those businesses.” Said Chris Tarver, a local bartender.

In 2020 the entire event turned into a large competition between carvers for a cash prize, which is determined by the general public’s votes. The winner will earn $5,000 and the People’s Choice

Award. This open voting allows the public to be important players in the festival and adds an element of excitement and involvement as people rank the various sculptures. Voting will be open throughout the event and closes at noon on Sunday, February 26th. The winner will be announced at 1:00 on the final day of the festival.

Carvers prefer to work in the cold so often most of the work is done at night. They will begin working on their sculptures on Wednesday, February 15th, with significant pieces required to be completed by the first day of the event. Sculptures will be on display throughout the 9-day event and will remain displayed for several days following the event or until they begin to melt too much.

More information to come as plans are finalized.

