Colorado Springs school district moving start times this fall

By Jared Dean
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:46 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The morning commute for students and parents of Academy District 20 is going to look a little different. Start times for all levels are going to be changing in the fall. Middle school and high school are starting later in the day, but elementary schools will be starting earlier.

“I’m interested to see how it impacts the students mainly in their after school activities and their work study programs more than anything else,” Academy District 20 parent Nancy Horan said.

District 20 spokesperson Allison Cortez tells KKTV 11 News the district used a committee to make the decision. She says that committee met with health care experts to determine what changes need to be made and what would be best for each age group in the district.

According to the district, some of the studies done on sleep show that later start times for the upper grade levels have a positive impact. It says that the later times improve students’ alertness, health and safety. The district also says that elementary students aren’t as negatively impacted by earlier start times than teens.

“I hope it goes the way people are talking about and wanted to, I still have to wait to see for the pros and cons that come from it,” Academy District 20 parent Dante Vonhao said. “But looking forward to it, and hopefully the positive impact.”

