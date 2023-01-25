Colorado Springs police say social media is a big part of auto theft

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A spokesperson with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says Colorado holds the record for the most motor vehicle thefts in the country.

Last week, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado Springs Police served multiple search warrants in connection with an 18-month investigation into stolen vehicles, gas theft and other crimes. While we don’t have many details on that investigation, CSPD tells us the best thing to do is be prepared so it doesn’t happen to you.

CSPD say apps like TikTok and Instagram are making it easier for people to steal cars like Hyundais and Kias.

In some cases, car theft can happen even without the keys to a car. CSPD says there was a concerning trend on social media where there was a challenge to steal vehicles.

“It’s still trending upward,” Robert Tornabene, Senior Public Communications Supervisor (PIO) said about the trends in auto theft, “It has slowed slightly but again part of that is because awareness has gotten better. Particularly about that TikTok thing that went around. That social media trends really ramped up the number of stolen autos.”

To keep your car safe, CSPD say the most important thing you can do is lock your doors.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.