Colorado Springs police say social media is a big part of auto theft

CSPD say apps like TikTok and Instagram are making it easier for people to steal cars like Hyundais and Kias.
By Katelyn Quisenberry
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A spokesperson with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says Colorado holds the record for the most motor vehicle thefts in the country.

Last week, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado Springs Police served multiple search warrants in connection with an 18-month investigation into stolen vehicles, gas theft and other crimes. While we don’t have many details on that investigation, CSPD tells us the best thing to do is be prepared so it doesn’t happen to you.

CSPD say apps like TikTok and Instagram are making it easier for people to steal cars like Hyundais and Kias.

In some cases, car theft can happen even without the keys to a car. CSPD says there was a concerning trend on social media where there was a challenge to steal vehicles.

It’s still trending upward,” Robert Tornabene, Senior Public Communications Supervisor (PIO) said about the trends in auto theft, “It has slowed slightly but again part of that is because awareness has gotten better. Particularly about that TikTok thing that went around. That social media trends really ramped up the number of stolen autos.”

To keep your car safe, CSPD say the most important thing you can do is lock your doors.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday marks 1st day to file taxes, as experts warn ‘refund shock’ possible for 2023 tax season
Suspect Ronald Andert. Background is a still frame from video provided to KKTV 11 News of his...
WATCH: Arrest caught on camera in Cripple Creek, suspect faces multiple felony charges
Money graphic.
El Paso County property taxpayers should receive a TABOR refund soon, per Colorado law
Colorado Springs school threat under investigation, does not appear credible
Regency Hotel evacuation
Firefighters help evacuate 100+ residents from Colorado Springs senior living facility following power outage

Latest News

Residents lay out hopes ahead of police plan to address crime in Colorado Springs park
‘We just need more help,’ residents lay out hopes ahead of police plan to address crime in Colorado Springs park
D-20 logo.
New school start and end times announced for D-20 in the Colorado Springs area
Light snow Tuesday night
Light snow possible Tuesday night and Wednesday
(Generic graphic of school lockers)
Staff at a Colorado Springs middle school credited with quick response helping to detain trespassing suspect