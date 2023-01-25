Air Force Academy cadet found guilty of sexual assault

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KKTV) - An Air Force Academy cadet has been sentenced to five years behind bars after a judge found him guilty of sexual assault.

According to 11 News partner The Gazette, Justin Couty was accused of rape and unwanted sexual contact toward four women between 2019 and 2021. The victims testified during Couty’s five-day court martial, which concluded Saturday with a guilty verdict on two counts of sexual assault. He was found not guilty on charges of abusive sexual contact and a third count of sexual assault.

Couty opted for a judge to decide his case, versus a jury.

Along with jail time, Couty will be dismissed from the Air Force, the academy said Tuesday.

