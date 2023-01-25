Air Force Academy cadet found guilty of sexual assault

U.S. Force Academy
(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:20 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KKTV) - An Air Force Academy cadet has been sentenced to five years behind bars after a judge found him guilty of sexual assault.

According to 11 News partner The Gazette, Justin Couty was accused of rape and unwanted sexual contact toward four women between 2019 and 2021. The victims testified during Couty’s five-day court martial, which concluded Saturday with a guilty verdict on two counts of sexual assault. He was found not guilty on charges of abusive sexual contact and a third count of sexual assault.

Couty opted for a judge to decide his case, versus a jury.

Along with jail time, Couty will be dismissed from the Air Force, the academy said Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Generic graphic of school lockers)
Staff at a Colorado Springs middle school credited with quick response helping to detain trespassing suspect
Monday marks 1st day to file taxes, as experts warn ‘refund shock’ possible for 2023 tax season
Suspect Ronald Andert. Background is a still frame from video provided to KKTV 11 News of his...
WATCH: Arrest caught on camera in Cripple Creek, suspect faces multiple felony charges
Regency Hotel evacuation
Firefighters help evacuate 100+ residents from Colorado Springs senior living facility following power outage
D-20 logo.
New school start and end times announced for D-20 in the Colorado Springs area

Latest News

Light snow Tuesday night
Few Flurries on Wednesday, Breezy & Cold
Fire in southern Colorado destroys family's business and history
Southern Colorado family speaks out after a fire destroys their business
The morning commute for students and parents of district 20 is going to look a little...
Colorado Springs school district moving start times this fall
Police say suspect could face felony charges
Puppy reportedly stolen in Colorado Springs, suspect caught on camera