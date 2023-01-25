2 pedestrians hit by car in Pueblo, police say the pedestrians were outside a crosswalk

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were hit by a car in Pueblo Tuesday night.

The incident happened just before 7 p.m. close to 18th Street and Hudson Avenue. The neighborhood is just east of I-25 and about a block south of Highway 50.

“The investigation found that the male and female pedestrians were walking from the east sidewalk to the west in an area with limited lighting and no crosswalk,” part of a news release from Pueblo Police reads. “The driver of the van was evaluated and found not to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”

The pedestrians were taken to the hospital for treatment. Investigators don’t believe speed was a factor and it isn’t clear if anyone will face charges.

