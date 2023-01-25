2 pedestrians hit by car in Pueblo, police say the pedestrians were outside a crosswalk

Crash involving pedestrians in Pueblo 1/24/23.
Crash involving pedestrians in Pueblo 1/24/23.(Pueblo PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 12:54 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were hit by a car in Pueblo Tuesday night.

The incident happened just before 7 p.m. close to 18th Street and Hudson Avenue. The neighborhood is just east of I-25 and about a block south of Highway 50.

“The investigation found that the male and female pedestrians were walking from the east sidewalk to the west in an area with limited lighting and no crosswalk,” part of a news release from Pueblo Police reads. “The driver of the van was evaluated and found not to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”

The pedestrians were taken to the hospital for treatment. Investigators don’t believe speed was a factor and it isn’t clear if anyone will face charges.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Generic graphic of school lockers)
Staff at a Colorado Springs middle school credited with quick response helping to detain trespassing suspect
Monday marks 1st day to file taxes, as experts warn ‘refund shock’ possible for 2023 tax season
Suspect Ronald Andert. Background is a still frame from video provided to KKTV 11 News of his...
WATCH: Arrest caught on camera in Cripple Creek, suspect faces multiple felony charges
D-20 logo.
New school start and end times announced for D-20 in the Colorado Springs area
Regency Hotel evacuation
Firefighters help evacuate 100+ residents from Colorado Springs senior living facility following power outage

Latest News

Snow showers possible through afternoon
Few flurries on Wednesday, breezy & cold
Police at the intersection of Bijou and Swope on Jan. 25, 2023.
Woman in wheelchair hit at Colorado Springs intersection
Auto-ped Bijou and Swope
WATCH: Woman in wheelchair recovering after being hit by car
Residents lay out hopes ahead of police plan to address crime in Colorado Springs park
WATCH: Police, city officials outline plan to combat crime in Colorado Springs park