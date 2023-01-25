1 injured in southeast Springs shooting

(KWTX #1)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:40 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are searching for the person who pulled the trigger after a man was shot in southeast Colorado Springs Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the area of South Academy and Astrozon Boulevard just after 10 p.m. on reports of shots fired. They found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

At the time of this writing, no suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information that can help in the case is encouraged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Generic graphic of school lockers)
Staff at a Colorado Springs middle school credited with quick response helping to detain trespassing suspect
Monday marks 1st day to file taxes, as experts warn ‘refund shock’ possible for 2023 tax season
Suspect Ronald Andert. Background is a still frame from video provided to KKTV 11 News of his...
WATCH: Arrest caught on camera in Cripple Creek, suspect faces multiple felony charges
Regency Hotel evacuation
Firefighters help evacuate 100+ residents from Colorado Springs senior living facility following power outage
D-20 logo.
New school start and end times announced for D-20 in the Colorado Springs area

Latest News

Motor vehicle thefts.
Colorado Springs police say social media is a big part of auto theft
Residents lay out hopes ahead of police plan to address crime in Colorado Springs park
‘We just need more help’: Residents lay out hopes ahead of police plan to address crime in Colorado Springs park
1.25.23
Chilly day
Air Force Academy cadet found guilty of sexual assault