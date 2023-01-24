WATCH: Arrest caught on camera in Cripple Creek, suspect faces multiple felony charges

A man named Ronald Andert is suspected of committing multiple felonies following an incident in Cripple Creek.
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:12 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is behind bars in Teller County facing multiple charges following an incident Sunday night in Cripple Creek.

The Cripple Creek Police Department confirmed with 11 News that Ronald Andert was taken into custody at about 9:30 p.m. at the Gas N’ Roll across the street from the Wildwood Casino. The Cripple Creek Police Department adds the Teller County Sheriff’s Office is handling the case.

Video provided to 11 News shows what appears to be a slow-speed chase down N. Fifth Street to the gas station involving multiple law enforcement agencies. The video can be viewed at the top of this article. WARNING: The video contains graphic language. Officers block the entry and exit to the gas station with their vehicles while the suspect appears to park at a pump. Police can be heard giving verbal commands, telling the suspect to get on the ground. The suspect seems to ignore the orders and walks toward the store before being swarmed by officers and taken into custody.

It isn’t clear what prompted police to get involved initially. According to online court records the suspect, identified as Ronald Andert, is charged with vehicular eluding, trespass, reckless endangerment, and motor vehicle trespass. Several of the charges are felonies. As of Monday night, Andert was in jail being held on a $50,000 bond.

According to online court records, Andert has multiple open cases in both Teller and El Paso Counties. In 2017, Andert pleaded guilty to resisting arrest while other charges, including assault of a first responder, were dismissed.

KKTV 11 News is working to learn more about the case along with the suspect and will provide additional coverage in the future.

