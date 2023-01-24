WATCH: Puppy reportedly stolen in Colorado Springs, suspect sought

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pet City in Colorado Springs is hoping for help from the public with locating a person suspected of stealing a puppy.

The crime was carried out just before 2 p.m. on Monday at the business in the Citadel Mall. Photos of the suspect can be viewed at the top of this article.

An employee at Pet City says the suspect left the mall in a black, four-door Mazda with no license plates.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000 and reference case number 23-03789.

