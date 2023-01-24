WATCH: Puppy reportedly stolen in Colorado Springs, suspect sought

Call CSPD at 719-444-7000 with any information on the identity of this person.
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:02 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pet City in Colorado Springs is hoping for help from the public with locating a person suspected of stealing a puppy.

The crime was carried out just before 2 p.m. on Monday at the business in the Citadel Mall. Photos of the suspect can be viewed at the top of this article.

An employee at Pet City says the suspect left the mall in a black, four-door Mazda with no license plates.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000 and reference case number 23-03789.

A similar theft was carried out in December 2022. Click here for more on that story.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday marks 1st day to file taxes, as experts warn ‘refund shock’ possible for 2023 tax season
Suspect Ronald Andert. Background is a still frame from video provided to KKTV 11 News of his...
WATCH: Arrest caught on camera in Cripple Creek, suspect faces multiple felony charges
Money graphic.
El Paso County property taxpayers should receive a TABOR refund soon, per Colorado law
Colorado Springs school threat under investigation, does not appear credible
Crash in Colorado Springs 1/20/23.
Speed likely a factor in deadly Colorado Springs crash along Austin Bluffs on Friday, according to police

Latest News

1/24/23
WATCH: Puppy stolen from Pet City in Colorado Springs
1.24.23
Chilly and quiet Tuesday
City of Colorado Springs logo.
At least 11 candidates expected to be on the ballot for mayor of Colorado Springs
11 Call For Action lead investigator Katie Pelton.
Voice of the consumer: Getting more Zzzs in the new year